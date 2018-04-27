English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Suffered Knee Injury While Filming Quantico Season 3
(Image: PTI)
Priyanka Chopra hurt her knee while filming the third season of Quantico. The actor on Friday treated her fans with some facts about the American drama show and even chatted with a few users.
"I actually hurt my knee filming this! I had to have a physiologist on set with me and my knee wrapped for the next three weeks. Alex is back, 'Quantico'," Priyanka tweeted.
Quantico was created by Joshua Safran, who also served as the showrunner. Priyanka stars as Alex Parrish, an FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.
The 35-year-old actor also revealed while shooting in Italy, she and her crew would consume a lot of Tuscan wine.
"While we were in Italy, I was the only actress from the main cast, so I would go out at night with the crew. We consumed a lot of Tuscan wine," she wrote.
A Twitter user asked if she learned to speak Italian, Chopra replied: "Learning to speak for the show and enjoyed it immensely."
I actually hurt my knee filming this! I had to have a physiologist on set with me and my knee wrapped for the next 3 weeks #AlexIsBack #Quantico @QuanticoTV— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 27, 2018
