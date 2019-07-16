Priyanka Chopra Takes Over the Mic From Nick Jonas to Sing 'Sucker' In Karaoke Session

Priyanka Chopra might have married a popular American pop star, but the actress is herself tried her luck in singing more than once. Priyanka, who married Nick Jonas in December 2018, had released singles like Exotic and In My City some years ago. Although she is currently focusing on her acting career and other activities, singing seems to have taken a back seat for her.

Recently, Priyanka appeared alongside Nick and the Jonas brothers in their new music video, Sucker, which turned out to be a chart topper. A new video of the couple doing the rounds of social media shows her and Nick singing the hit song during a karaoke session with their gang of friends. The videos are now going viral on the internet.

In one of the videos, Nick lets Priyanka take centre stage as she sings Sucker in her own style. Other friends can be heard joining Priyanka in the karaoke session. Wearing a checkered dress, Priyanka can also bee seen dancing in the series of videos. Watch the video here:

Priyanka and Nick recently attended the second wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in France, after which they made a quick trip to Italy to enjoy their time together as much as they can. Nick will soon start touring with the Jonas Brothers while Priyanka will be back to her work commitments. The actress will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka recently added another achievement to her kitty. For the third time in four weeks, she came back to the top position on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart Social Media Climbers, rising from the second position to being the number one.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Tops Hollywood Reporter’s Global Social Media Climbers Chart, Beats Dwayne Johnson

Follow @News18Movies for more