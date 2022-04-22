Priyanka Chopra Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Calls 2022 a Life-Changing Year Ahead of 40th Birthday

Priyanka Chopra is keeping busy both in her personal and professional life. On the latter, she has a schedule packed with promising films and on the former, she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl through surrogacy this year. In an interview with Travel and Leisure, the new mom took a trip down memory lane and remembered her childhood days and also called 2022 a life-changing year for her.

The global icon will turn 40 on July 18 said, “This has been a really life-changing year for me. It’s the next decade of my life. I don’t know what we’re going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other’s birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in.”

Recalling her childhood days, she told the publication, “There were all these mattresses and blankets and my dad would make that my secret spot. I didn’t realize until I was much older that it basically just got him an extra seat for somebody else. But that used to be so magical in the trunk with the luggage — it was my special castle that was created just for me.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the name of Priyanka and Nick’s daughter has been revealed. The couple never revealed it is a daughter but several publications have reported so.

As per a report by TMZ, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their little bundle of joy Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to a birth certificate obtained by the outlet, their daughter – who was born via surrogate – arrived just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California.

Encoding the meaning of their daughter’s name, Malti is of Sanskrit, Indian origin, and means “fragrant flower” or “moonlight.”

The 39-year-old actress and 29-year-old Jonas announced the exciting news of their baby’s arrival in January.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, It’s All Coming Back to Me, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

