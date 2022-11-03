Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Project Citadel, Says 'It's Such a Pleasure...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting on board the Russo Brothers’ project Citadel. She shared a poster for the AGBO’s project on her Instagram, captioning it, “It’s such a pleasure to not only work with visionaries, but to work with friends. What a special opportunity to talk shop with this group”. On the cover, she was joined by Zoe Saldana and Chriss Patt as the three prepare to star in the show.

The upcoming American Sci-Fi and Drama TV series is set to launch on Amazon Prime Videos. Game of Thrones’ famed Richard Madden will join the show as Citadel agent Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra as Citadel agent Nadia Singh. And social media users cannot keep calm. Actress Shilpa Shetty took to the comment section to show her support as she commented, “You go gurl”. “Definition of a star,” wrote American actress and dancer Avantika Vandanapu.

Speaking to Variety about how different it is to work with the Russo brothers, Priyanka said, “Joe’s a 500-miles-a-minute kind of person, juggling post on one movie and prep on the other movie while shooting another movie, while finding the best spots for the best food.” On the other hand she described Anthony as more introverted, but with immense clarity of thought. “When you’re talking to him, he knows tremendously about what’s happening behind the scenes and what the big-picture plan is,” she added.

Citadel is set to have spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico. Amazon had previously announced that these spin-offs will be released in local languages. The streaming service also revealed that these local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and to let the audience deep dive into an imagined layered world. The specific details of the plot are still under wraps. However, it is revealed that the series will revolve around the world of espionage. It is also set to have a large production.

