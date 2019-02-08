English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Talks About the ‘Freak-Out Moment’ She Had at Her Wedding
Priyanka Chopra says she got really nervous minutes before her Christian wedding ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra dressed in Ralph Lauren’s bridal gown for her Christian wedding. (Image: Instagram/Jose Villa)
Loading...
The latest Indian celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed how she freaked out minutes before she got married to Nick Jonas on December 1 in one of the most high-profile weddings of last year.
After appearing on Ellen and The Tonight Show, Chopra featured on Good Morning America to promote her forthcoming film Isn’t It Romantic, which set to release on Netflix on February 28.
Talking about her Christian wedding, she said, “Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle—I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet—I was like, ‘I’m going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons’.
“But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing. I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment.”
On why she had multiple nuptial celebrations, she said, “I wanted our wedding to be a very intimate affair. We had just about 200 people, which is very less for an Indian wedding – that’s usually like 1,000 people.”
“So we had to do a bunch of receptions for everyone and family and friends. I was just wedding-ed out by the last one,” she added.
The Quantico actor also talked about her life post marriage. “Married life is different. There’s a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend, even a husband and a fiancé. I didn’t understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it’s a good thing to be married to a good husband. That makes it easy.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
After appearing on Ellen and The Tonight Show, Chopra featured on Good Morning America to promote her forthcoming film Isn’t It Romantic, which set to release on Netflix on February 28.
Talking about her Christian wedding, she said, “Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle—I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet—I was like, ‘I’m going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons’.
“But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing. I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment.”
On why she had multiple nuptial celebrations, she said, “I wanted our wedding to be a very intimate affair. We had just about 200 people, which is very less for an Indian wedding – that’s usually like 1,000 people.”
“So we had to do a bunch of receptions for everyone and family and friends. I was just wedding-ed out by the last one,” she added.
The Quantico actor also talked about her life post marriage. “Married life is different. There’s a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend, even a husband and a fiancé. I didn’t understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it’s a good thing to be married to a good husband. That makes it easy.”
"There's a BIG difference between husband and boyfriend...it's a good thing to be married to a good husband!"@priyankachopra on *husband* @nickjonas ♥️ https://t.co/0NBhVBHgy9 pic.twitter.com/Osjz8pi9Qc— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 6, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- Refriger-dating: Single This Valentine's Day? This App Finds You a Date From Items In Your Fridge
- Koffee with Karan 6: Ajay Devgn Wins 'Answer of the Season' for Kaal Comment, Gets Audi A5
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
- Vivo to Launch V15 Pro in India With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Here’s Everything We Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results