Priyanka Chopra Talks About the ‘Freak-Out Moment’ She Had at Her Wedding

The latest Indian celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Priyanka Chopra recently revealed how she freaked out minutes before she got married to Nick Jonas on December 1 in one of the most high-profile weddings of last year.After appearing on Ellen and The Tonight Show, Chopra featured on Good Morning America to promote her forthcoming film Isn't It Romantic, which set to release on Netflix on February 28.Talking about her Christian wedding, she said, "Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle—I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet—I was like, 'I'm going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons'."But I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing. I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. And I cannot forget that moment."On why she had multiple nuptial celebrations, she said, "I wanted our wedding to be a very intimate affair. We had just about 200 people, which is very less for an Indian wedding – that's usually like 1,000 people.""So we had to do a bunch of receptions for everyone and family and friends. I was just wedding-ed out by the last one," she added.The Quantico actor also talked about her life post marriage. "Married life is different. There's a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend, even a husband and a fiancé. I didn't understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it's a good thing to be married to a good husband. That makes it easy."