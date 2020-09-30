Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Memoir 'Unfinished' With Bunch of Throwback Pics

Priyanka Chopra made it big in the film industry without any godfather. She is one of the most influential actors around the world today. The actress, who recently finished writing her memoir titled Unfinished, shared an update with her fans across different social media platforms on Wednesday.

After teasing her fans with blank posts on Instagram with the caption, “Something’s coming”, the actor has now shared a short video giving a glimpse of her journey from living in Bareilly to becoming a Miss World.

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House. Priyanka Chopra announced that she'd be writing a memoir in 2018 and wrote in her post: "The feeling of checking something off your bucket list gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment and that's where I am in this moment. I've always wanted to write a book but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn't (and I'm still not) finished."

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss India and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.