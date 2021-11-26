Priyanka Chopra Tells Nick Jonas 'I Love You,' Ends Split Rumours With Mushy Pic from Thanksgiving

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ fans can finally relax as all is well between the couple! How do we know this? Well, the actress’ latest Instagram post is the proof. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been on the top of trends lists lately after the actress dropped ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her Instagram bio. Priyanka’s changed Instagram moniker led to speculations about the couple’s current relationship status. However, all seems to be fine between the star couple.

On Friday, Priyanka shared a loved-up picture with Nick from Thanksgiving celebrations. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wrapping her arms around Nick who looks lovingly at the actress. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family… I love you @nickjonas. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

Needless to say, Priyanka has finally put an end to all the rumours regarding her marriage coming to an end. This comes after Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra dismissed speculations about the actress’ split with Nick Jonas. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," Madhu Chopra told News18.com.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Have Crazy 24 Hours: From Separation Rumours To The Matrix Poster To Baby Talk On Netflix Roast

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they both donned designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany’s store in New York to pick out an engagement ring for Priyanka. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Rajasthan, in 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize winning novel. She is currently gearing up for the release of Matrix 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.