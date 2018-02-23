English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Terminates Contract With Nirav Modi After PNB Scam
The 35-year-old star has been the global brand ambassador for Nirav Modi jewels since January last year.
In the wake of allegations of Rs 11,400-crore fraud against Nirav Modi, actor Priyanka Chopra has decided to terminate her contract with the celebrity jeweller's luxury product line, her spokesperson confirmed to news agency ANI. The 35-year-old star has been the global brand ambassador for Nirav Modi jewels since January last year.
Earlier, there were speculations doing the rounds that the actor might sue Modi's brand for non-payment of dues. However, her spokesperson had denied all reports in a statement, that said, "There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi."
This comes after actors Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu accused Gitanjali Gems, founded by Modi's relative Mehul Choksi, of non-payment of dues and breach of contract.
Ranaut, who was named the ambassador of Nakshatra, one of the Gitanjali brands in 2016, has reportedly not been fully paid for endorsing the luxury jewellery label.
“There are outstandings due on Kangana’s Nakshatra endorsement, beyond the stipulated contract,” a spokesperson for the Queen actor told The Economic Times. Nakshatra was previously endorsed by A-list actors such as Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif.
Basu, who endorsed Gili, also owned by Gitanjali group, accused the brand of using her photographs even after the expiration of the contract.
In light of recent allegations, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to terminate her contract with the #NiravModi brand: Priyanka Chopra's spokesperson (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/NnXYBeYc0Q— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018
| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
