Priyanka Chopra Thanks Yasmine Al Massri for Saving Her From Serious Injury on Quantico Sets with Sweet Birthday Wish

Priyanka Chopra wished her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri on her birthday. The actress shared an unseen video with the Lebanese star on the occasion. The video was shared on her Instagram story and was widely shared across social media platforms by fans. The footage shows Yasmine saving Priyanka from an injury on the sets of the ABC show. We see a chair moving towards Priyanka, who doesn’t realise as her back is facing the cinematographer. Just then, she is saved in time by Yasmine, who jumps and pulls her away from the scene.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you for always having my back. You are so loved, beautiful!”

Priyanka and Yasmine remained good friends even after the show went off air. Yasmine was a part of Priyanka’s wedding festivities and also travelled to India to be there.

The ABC’s thriller drama, Quantico, was Priyanka’s maiden entry in the West. She debuted on American small screen to begin her journey in the entertainment world there. The former Miss World played Alex Parrish in the show and made quite an impact as an FBI recruit. Quantico, created by Joshua Safran, aired from 2015 to 2018. The show also featured Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and Aunjanue Ellis essaying important characters. Priyanka won People’s Choice Awards in 2016 and 2017 as the favourite dramatic TV actor for the series.

Priyanka, who is waiting for the release of her upcoming superhero film, recently thrilled her fans with the first trailer. We Can Be Heroes is written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez. Before the trailer, she also gave a sneak peek into her character with the first look from the film. The film also stars Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang and Boyd Holbrook. We Can Be Heroes is slated for January 1, 2020 release.