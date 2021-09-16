Priyanka Chopra, 'The Activist' Judges Get an Apology From Global Citizen: 'We Got It Wrong'

Recently, Priyanka Chopra, Julianne Hough and Usher courted controversy when it was announced that they will judge a show called The Activist for Global Citizen. The format of the show aimed to be a competition among six activists working for various issues, who would be judged on the basis of “online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input." The activists on the show would have to perform different challenges and the winner would get a grant and would get the opportunity to attend the G20 Summit. The show met with intense backlash from netizens who criticised it for making activism into a game. Many also equated it to a “Black Mirror episode," and “end of the world."

Now, Global Citizen has released a statement announcing that they will change the format of the show and re-shoot it. They also apologised to the three judges for getting them involved in the controversy.

The statement read, “The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”

A message from Global Citizen on "The Activist." pic.twitter.com/CSODAwiIdR— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 15, 2021

It further said that the show will be changed to ‘remove the competition element’ and instead reshape it into a ‘primetime documentary special.’ “It will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organisation of their choice, as was planned for the original show. We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people,” the statement concluded.

They also released a separate statement that included an apology. “Global activism centers on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community a" we got it wrong," the philanthropic organisation said, adding, “It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to realize change and elevate the incredible activists dedicating their lives to progress all around the world."

Meanwhile, while Priyanka has not said anything about the controversy, Julianne Hough had also released a statement saying that she is ‘not qualified’ to judge activism and will learn from the fiasco.

