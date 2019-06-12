English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra to be Honoured with UNICEF's Humanitarian Award
Unicef will honour Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December.
Image: Instagram
Unicef will honour Indian actress Priyanka Chopra with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December. The event will be held on December 3 in New York.
Priyanka, a global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, took to Twitter and wrote: "So humbled. Thank you Unicef for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the Unicef Snowflake Ball in December."
The 36-year-old says her work for Unicef means everything to her. "My work with Unicef on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me. Here's to peace, freedom and the right to education," she added.
Priyanka has worked with Unicef since 2006 and was appointed the national and global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. She promotes various causes such as environment, health and education, and women's rights and is particularly vocal about gender equality and feminism.
On the acting front, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress has wrapped up shooting for Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" with Farhan Akhtar.
Sharing images with the cast and crew of the film, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with!”
“This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️ See u at the pictures!!!,” she added.
So humbled. Thank u @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/OZ4Qppc1y4— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 12, 2019
