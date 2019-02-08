Priyanka Chopra to Be Only Actress With Wax Statues at 4 Different Madame Tussauds

Priyanka Chopra has been hitting global headlines constantly, and here's another piece of exciting news about the actress. PeeCee is being immortalized at Madame Tussauds museums in four different cities of the world.The Quantico star will have four different statues across New York City, London, Sydney and Asia. Other actresses normally get only one. Singer Whitney Houston was the highest earlier with three statues.The actress, who married singer Nick Jonas in December, unveiled the first statue in New York on Thursday.Priyanka wore a corset-style off-shoulder top with black flare pants for the occasion. She left her hair open and went with mauve lips and black pumps to round off her ensemble.The look for the wax figure was chosen from one of Priyanka's best red carpet looks, from the 2016 Emmys. The red dress by Jason Wu is known as the former Miss World's best style moment.The making video of her wax figure was also shared by the museum itself. Take a look:Last seen in A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka will next be seen in Isn’t It Romantic, which will hit the theatres on February 14. She is also doing a Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.