Priyanka Chopra To Film Quantico Season Three's Final Episodes In Ireland
Priyanka Chopra will be back as FBI agent Alex Parrish in the new installment of the series.
Image: AFP
Actress Priyanka Chopra will soon head to Ireland to shoot for the final episodes of Quantico season three. Michael Seitzman, showrunner of the American drama on ABC, on Sunday shared the update with the fans through a Twitter post.
"For all you 'Quantico' fans asking what we're up to...We are off to Ireland for the last couple episodes of an epic Season 3," Seitzman tweeted today.
Priyanka will be back as FBI agent Alex Parrish in the new installment of the series. The Indian actress got global acclaim after the show and also won two People's Choice Awards for her role.
Season three will see Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to Italy. The show also stars Russell Tovey, Alan Powell and Blair Underwood.
(With IANS inputs)
For all you @QuanticoTV fans asking what we're up to.... we are off to Ireland for the last couple episodes of a epic Season 3!— Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) March 11, 2018
