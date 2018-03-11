GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra To Film Quantico Season Three's Final Episodes In Ireland

Priyanka Chopra will be back as FBI agent Alex Parrish in the new installment of the series.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra To Film Quantico Season Three's Final Episodes In Ireland
Image: AFP
Actress Priyanka Chopra will soon head to Ireland to shoot for the final episodes of Quantico season three. Michael Seitzman, showrunner of the American drama on ABC, on Sunday shared the update with the fans through a Twitter post.

"For all you 'Quantico' fans asking what we're up to...We are off to Ireland for the last couple episodes of an epic Season 3," Seitzman tweeted today.




Priyanka will be back as FBI agent Alex Parrish in the new installment of the series. The Indian actress got global acclaim after the show and also won two People's Choice Awards for her role.

Season three will see Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to Italy. The show also stars Russell Tovey, Alan Powell and Blair Underwood.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES