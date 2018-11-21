English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra to Have a Christian Wedding with Nick Jonas on December 3, Deets Inside
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are days away from their wedding in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas/ Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are days away from their wedding in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.
As per reports, the couple will exchange vows twice. Firstly as per Hindu rituals and secondly according to the Christian customs. "Both ceremonies will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding. The couple will exchange Tiffany wedding bands," Mid Day quoted a source.
The report also suggests that the American singer will fly down to India this weekend to prep up for their Sangeet ceremony. Priyanka will reach the venue on November 28t after completing the shoot of The Sky is Pink in Delhi.
The sangeet ceremony of Priyanka and Nick is said to be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde and reportedly, the 26-year-old singer will be shaking a leg on Priyanka’s songs during the ceremony.
Earlier an entertainment portal stated that Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet ceremony. It will be tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been informed about this special act.
Priyanka and Nick will reportedly get married on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The pre-wedding ceremonies starting from November 29 are likely to be spread over various picturesque venues in Jodhpur.
Recently, Priyanka and Nick Jonas's pictures of the wedding invite started making rounds on the internet. Ditching the usual, Priyanka replaced the ‘shaddi ka laddo’ with French macaroons.
The pastel green invitation box with golden detailing on it looks elegant, and the macaroons are specially ordered from Paris by Priyanka.
