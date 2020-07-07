Priyanka Chopra to Join Keanu Reeves for Matrix 4

Actress Priyanka Chopra has reportedly joined the cast of much awaited Hollywood film Matrix 4. The sequel to the action packed Matrix series, the 2022 movie is going to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity.

The production of the movie recently resumed after a brief halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Written and directed by Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski, the movie was slated for May 2021 release that has been pushed back a year to April 4, 2022.







As per the reports, the makers have not confirmed what role the Quantico star plays in the action flick, but apart from Keanu and Carrie, Matrix 4 will also feature Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the leading roles.







The fourth instalment is yet to receive an official title but it will be produced and globally distributed by the Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. The franchise had begun in 1999 with Matrix – a tale of human resistance against machines. The red and blue pills that point to two different decisions we take in life were shown in the movie and have achieved the iconic status today.

The mind blowing action sequences and technological brilliance had helped the first film do very well in the box office. It was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Apart from Matrix 4, reports have confirmed that Priyanka Chopra will also star in Citadel, an Amazon Prime series from the Russo brothers who had directed Avengers: Endgame.

