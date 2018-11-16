Priyanka Chopra to Join Mother Madhu Chopra for Wedding Preparations in Jodhpur

With rumours of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s December wedding in Jodhpur doing the rounds, actress' mother Madhu Chopra has reportedly reached the Blue City to oversee preparations of the upcoming nuptials.Priyanka and her fiance Nick will reportedly get married on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple will reportedly host a three-day wedding festivities.As per a report in DNA, the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will be spread over various quaint venues in Jodhpur, will begin from November 29. Priyanka, who is currently shooting in New Delhi, is expected to join her mother on Friday.Madhu oversaw the preparations and discussed the details of the wedding. She also reviewed the preparations at the Umaid Bhawan and visited the Mehrangarh Fort thereafter.Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.Sharing deets about Nick’s proposal to Priyanka, the actress' cousin Parineeti Chopra recently told Filmfare, “The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her. She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful.”