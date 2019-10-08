Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra to Make Comedy Film on Her Marriage with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra confessed to working on a project which draws from her marriage with Nick Jonas.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra to Make Comedy Film on Her Marriage with Nick Jonas
image of nick jonas, priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram

While many might give everything to see or know what went inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, the actress revealed in an interview that she is producing a film based on her marriage with the American singer-actor. Priyanka, who was in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, said during one of her interactions that she is working on a film based on her marriage.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Becomes First Indian Celebrity to Go #BehindTheTweets

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Priyanka confessed to working on a project which draws from her marriage with Nick. She revealed that she is currently working on a film in which she plays Ma Anand Sheela and another film based on her wedding. She said, "I have completed the shooting of two English films. I will also be producing two other films. One will be a comedy film based on my marriage."

Priyanka has The Sky Is Pink releasing on October 11. She has flown off to the US to promote her film there.

About The Sky Is Pink promotions, Priyanka told indianexpress.com, "I have never seen a Bollywood movie being promoted on mainstream American television before, so I am very excited to do that. I am excited to see how people will react to a Hindi language film on the TV shows that I will be going on. So, it is sort of experimental because there is no presidence to it, so I don’t know how it will be."

