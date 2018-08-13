English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra to Make Engagement with Nick Jonas Official on August 18?
Priyanka Chopra is reportedly throwing a private bash in Mumbai on August 18 to announce her engagement with Nick Jonas, who will also be present at the event with his family.
Priyanka Chopra during an FLO talk on 'Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths' in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Looks like Priyanka Chopra is ready to make her much-speculated relationship with Nick Jonas official now.
According to DNA, Priyanka has invited her immediate circle for a bash in Mumbai on August 18 — a month after her 36th birthday when Nick reportedly proposed to her — and her beau is expected to attend the event with his family.
“Priyanka has sent out messages to close friends and family members to set aside time on August 18 for a party. Those close to the Quantico actress feel that she may make an official announcement about her relationship status at the bash. However, the venue of the do has been kept under wraps,” DNA quoted a source as saying.
“His family, too, is expected to join the couple for the trip. Nick, who was earlier a member of the band Jonas Brothers, is part of a close-knit clan. In fact, PC and he took out time to attend his cousin’s wedding in June. They were also spotted on a double date with his brother Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner,” the report added.
Nick has reportedly bought her now-much-talked-about engagement ring, that PeeCee failed to hide from shutterbugs despite sly attempts, from a Tiffany & Co store.
This will be Nick’s second trip to Mumbai with Priyanka in three months. He last visited in June to meet her family.
Last week, the two were seen partying together at a local hotspot in Singapore, where Nick performed at an Asean music and eSports festival.
Though Priyanka has kept mum on her rumoured relationship, earlier this month when a fan congratulated Nick on their engagement, he had thanked him.
