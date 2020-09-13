Priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas: My Forever Guy

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has posted a picture with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas and said she was so grateful to have him.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the picture. In the photo, Priyanka is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

She captioned the image,"My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas."

Priyanka on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new haircut in her latest Instagram picture flaunting chopped hair. She experimented with 'bangs' haircut this time.

The actress recently announced she has finished writing her memoir "Unfinished" and was all set to release the book.

At present, living in the US with Nick, Priyanka is all set to make her digital debut with The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao.