Priyanka Chopra to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Her Next Hollywood Project?

Priyanka Chopra developing a movie with academy award nominee Berry Levinson. PRODUCING AND STARRING TAKE ALL MY MONEY @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/lrBfgqcnyN — #jess (@hipslikePC) January 30, 2019

While Priyanka Chopra was still in the news for her Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress in the latest appearance on The Ellen Show, she had already been preparing to hog the next set of headlines. And it's a massive one this time.For her fans across the globe, Priyanka, on The Ellen Show, announced her next Hollywood film, which will be helmed by Oscar winning director Barry Levinson. In the film, she is going to portray the controversial figure of Ma Anand Sheela, who was a close associate of controversial spiritual guru Rajneesh aka Osho."I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. We are developing it (from the perspective of) Sheela who is this guru who originated from India. She was his (Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh aka Osho) right hand woman and she was devious. She created a whole cult in America. He was called Osho. I don't know if you've heard of him. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce," she said about the project on the show.Priyanka was on show, hosted by popular celebrity Ellen DeGeneres, to promote her upcoming film Isn't it Romantic. The film also features Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson in lead roles.It is during the show that she spoke about her next project and collaboration with the Rain Man director. Recently Netflix's Wild Wild Country, a six-part documentary series, brought light on the heinous crimes committed by Ma Anand Sheela. The series also won the Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series in 2018. It will surely be a new experience for Priyanka, who is not known for doing many villainous roles.Follow @News18Movies for more