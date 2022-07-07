Priyanka Chopra to Play Mindy Kaling’s Punjabi Cousin in Upcoming Hollywood Rom-Com; Deets Inside

Priyanka Chopra is set to turn into a Punjabi woman in her upcoming Hollywood film! Yes, you read that right, the actress will star alongside Mindy Kaling in a Hollywood rom-com, which will mark their first collaboration together. In her recent interaction with Forbes, the Late Night actress, who has also co-written the film, spoke about the project and her and Priyanka’s role in a new interview.

The movie will see Priyanka and Mindy as cousins, and the rom-com will revolve around a big fat Indian wedding. Mindy will play an Indian-American, while Priyanka will play her first cousin, who was born and raised in India. Mindy Kaling recently revealed that she and Priyanka’s characters will also be hailing from different cultures in India.

While speaking to Forbes, Mindy discussed the ‘diverse representation of the Asian experience in her projects,’ and said, “We’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern Indian. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?”

She added, “I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl form the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together.”

In her May 2020 interview with FirstPost, Mindy had said that Priyanka and her love of India have also influenced how she is writing their movie together.

At the time, she said, “What’s so fun about writing that movie is playing with the expectations that Indians and Indian Americans have of each other. I’ve learned so much from Priyanka and her love of India. It’s enhanced my own love and understanding of India.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently shooting for her Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel with Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the lead. The series is backed by the Russo Brothers of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame. Apart from that, she will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Next, she has It’s All Coming Back to Me in the pipeline.

