Priyanka Chopra To Return To India In September For The First Time Since Baby's Birth? Here's What We Know

It seems like Priyanka Chopra will be returning to India this year! Priyanka has been stationed in the US since the Covid-19 pandemic set in. The actress was in Los Angeles with her husband, singer Nick Jonas when the lockdown was announced in 2020. Following the ease, Priyanka has been on the move. She shot for The Matrix Resurrections in Berlin and was put up in the UK for almost a year for Text For You and Citadel. She returned to the US late last year and welcomed her baby earlier this year.

While Priyanka has dedicated most of her time at home since the baby was born, it has been reported that Priyanka could kick off her work for her Bollywood film Jee Le Zara in a few months. According to Mid-Day, the Farhan Akhtar movie, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, is likely to start filming in September this year. The report mentioned that the film will be shot in different parts of the country.

Given that the shooting location is going to be in India, Priyanka is set to return to India and this time around, her baby could be in tow. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple issued identical statements about the baby’s birth but refrained from sharing details. It was later revealed that they had welcomed a baby girl. TMZ leaked her name, revealing that they’ve named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Earlier this year, speaking with ETimes, Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra said that she hasn’t seen the baby in person yet but they speak over Facetime. “I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year," she said. She added she’s hoping Priyanka travels to India as well. “I am always hoping. Never say never. It’s her country, she could come," she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.