English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra to Shoot Till Nuptial Eve, Informs 'The Sky is Pink' Producer
Priyank Chopra will reportedly tie the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in the first week of December.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas/ Instagram
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is set to wed American singer Nick Jonas, will be shooting for The Sky Is Pink right till the day before the celebrations, says the film's producer.
Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is producing the movie under his Roy Kapur Films banner, told IANS: "Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism."
Kapur is here for the Film Bazaar, being held alongside the 49th International Indian Film Festival.
His film "The Sky Is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose and also starring Farhan Akhtar, is currently being shot in Delhi.
Is Kapur going to Jodhpur for the much-awaited Priyanka-Nick wedding?
"I'd rather speak about these things after they happen, rather than before," he said with a smile.
Will Priyanka be joining the shoot soon after the wedding?
"We have a few more days in Mumbai, and then a few days in the Andamans, which we will do between December and January," Kapur said.
For now, the team has been having a gala time shooting in the busy bylanes of Old Delhi.
"It's great fun shooting in old Delhi. We all ate much more than we should have. But that's the fun of it," said Kapur, adding the movie will release mid-2019.
Preparations for Priyanka and Nick's wedding at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace here are on in full swing.
The details, including the official dates, of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.
The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky Is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.
Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.
Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is producing the movie under his Roy Kapur Films banner, told IANS: "Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism."
Kapur is here for the Film Bazaar, being held alongside the 49th International Indian Film Festival.
His film "The Sky Is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose and also starring Farhan Akhtar, is currently being shot in Delhi.
Is Kapur going to Jodhpur for the much-awaited Priyanka-Nick wedding?
"I'd rather speak about these things after they happen, rather than before," he said with a smile.
Will Priyanka be joining the shoot soon after the wedding?
"We have a few more days in Mumbai, and then a few days in the Andamans, which we will do between December and January," Kapur said.
For now, the team has been having a gala time shooting in the busy bylanes of Old Delhi.
"It's great fun shooting in old Delhi. We all ate much more than we should have. But that's the fun of it," said Kapur, adding the movie will release mid-2019.
Preparations for Priyanka and Nick's wedding at the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace here are on in full swing.
The details, including the official dates, of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair and a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.
The actress came to India to resume shooting for "The Sky Is Pink" after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.
Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thanksgiving: Barack Obama Crashes Chicago Food Bank to Spread Some Holiday Cheer
- IFFI 2018: All-Male Jury Left Red-faced After Asked About Absence of Women on Panel
- God is Neither Man Nor Woman but Is Gender Neutral, Says Archbishop of Canterbury
- Sad News For Marvel Fans, Avengers 4 Trailer is Not Coming This Friday
- Samsung Galaxy A9 Vs OnePlus 6T: The New Alternate Flagship Smartphone Battle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...