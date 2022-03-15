Priyanka Chopra to Shraddha Kapoor, 6 Most-followed Bollywood Divas on Instagram

There’s no better way for celebrities to stay in touch with their fans than Social media platforms. Among these platforms, Instagram has emerged as the popular choice for celebs as well as their followers who get all they want to know about their favourite stars. Let’s have a look at Bollywood divas with maximum followers on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra has a massive fan base from all over the world. She has a total of 75.2 million Instagram followers. On the picture-sharing app, the actor not only shares professional updates with her fans but also treats them to stunning photos and videos of herself and her loved ones.

Shraddha Kapoor

After Priyanka Chopra comes Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor. On Instagram, the Stree star has 70 million followers. Shraddha’s Instagram account demonstrates that she lives a simple and happy life. She is frequently seen having adorable moments with her furry pal Shylo.

Deepika Padukone

One of the best female actors of the generation, Deepika isn’t far behind when it comes to Instagram followers. The diva has approximately 65.2 million followers. Aside from her stunning photoshoots and pictures with her husband Ranveer Singh, she frequently recalls her childhood memories by sharing throwback photos of herself with her fans.

Katrina Kaif

With more than 62.5 million followers, next on the list is Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and has a sizable fan base across the country. Her Instagram is filled with personal photos, workout videos, photoshoots, and vacations.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has 61 million fans following her on Instagram. Alia Bhatt has risen to the top of Bollywood’s success ladder, thanks to her film choices and stellar performances. The Raazi actor opens up about her personal life, current and upcoming films, and fitness routine. Not only that, but she also provides her followers with adorable photos of her pets.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s talent and hard work have earned her a place in the industry. She also has a massive social media following of 57.4 million people. Aside from her stunning photos, she is frequently seen sharing photos and videos of herself with her adorable husband Virat Kohli and her baby girl Vamika. The pictures she posts on social media quickly go viral.

