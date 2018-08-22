GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Despite Hollywood Glitz, Priyanka Chopra Agrees to Star in Krrish 4

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly agreed to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 8:53 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra during an FLO talk on 'Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths' in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Priyanka Chopra may have become a global star and found herself an American fiancée, but she is in no mood to say goodbye to Hindi films anytime soon.

The actor, who got engaged to singer Nick Jonas on Saturday, will reportedly star in the fourth instalment of the homegrown superhero Krrish franchise.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka has already given her nod to working alongside Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4. “Priyanka has definitely given the green signal for the next instalment of Krrish. She has been a part of the last two Krrish films. When Rakeshji sounded her out about the fourth film, she happily agreed,” Bollywood Hungama quoted an unidentified source close to the family as saying.

Revealing that Rakesh Roshan was initially a bit hesitant about casting PeeCee as she become a worldwide sensation now, the source added: “Rakeshji thought she may not want to be part of a desi franchise where she doesn’t play the main character. But, Priyanka’s association with the Roshans goes back a long way. She has always been a loyal big-hearted girl. At a time when Sunny Deol was down and out, she agreed to play his leading lady because she had made her debut with him. When a down-and-out producer KC Bokadia wanted to complete a project with Govinda and Priyanka, she agreed knowing it would embarrass her career. Loyalty is big for Priyanka.”

PeeCee is likely to start Krrish 4’s filming in mid-2019. Currently, she is also working on Sky Is Pink, a tentatively-titled film directed by Shonali Bose. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles.

