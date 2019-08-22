Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix Superhero Movie We Can Be Heroes with Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up to join the superhero realm with a new film project for Netflix called We Can Be Heroes, which will be written and directed by Robert Rodriguez. There is, however, no word on what role Priyanka will be playing.

The 37-year-old actress will be seen alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald in the film.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the film revolves around a group of alien invaders who kidnap Earth's superheroes. The children are left to fend for themselves and save their parents and the world. Netflix has not yet announced the release date for We Can Be Heroes.

Priyanka was last seen in Isn't It Romantic, which was released on Netflix besides having a theatrical release in the US. The Quantico actress is also set to make her comeback to Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose and will release on October 11, 2019. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim and will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, 2019.

