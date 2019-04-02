English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra to Sue Gossip Magazine for Divorce Rumours, Director J Mahendran Passes Away
Ajay Devgn celebrated his 50th birth anniversary, Urvashi Rautela rubbished a video of Boney Kapoor "inappropriately" touching her and Sophie Turner revealed why she was paid less than a co-actor in 'Game of Thrones'.
Ajay Devgn celebrated his 50th birth anniversary, Urvashi Rautela rubbished a video of Boney Kapoor "inappropriately" touching her and Sophie Turner revealed why she was paid less than a co-actor in 'Game of Thrones'.
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' divorce rumours were circulating wildly in media reports recently and the actress has now hit back at the false claims by, reportedly, deciding to sue OK! magazine that stated in the story that Nick’s family members have raised concern about PC’s lifestyle and behaviour.
In another news, one of the most prominent faces of Tamil cinema, director J Mahendran breathed his last on Tuesday morning at his residence in Chennai. He was 79. Last week, he was hospitalised after brief illness. His son and filmmaker John Mahendran shared the news on Twitter today saying, “Director Mahendran passed away this morning.”
Ajay Devgn celebrated his 50th birth anniversary today and the makers of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De released the trailer to the romantic comedy, marking the occasion. De De Pyaar De features Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Javed Jaffery in other pivotal roles. Also, a video of producer Boney Kapoor reportedly touching actress Urvashi Rautela "inappropriately" did rounds on the internet. The Great Grand Masti actress later took to Twitter to slam the reportage, calling it disrespectful.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
OK! magazine made headlines last week for its cover story that claimed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in December last year, are heading for a divorce within 117 days of their wedding. Reportedly, Priyanka will let loose her legal team on this news-manufacturing tabloid.
Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Sue US-Based Magazine Over Divorce Cover Story: Report
Veteran filmmaker J mahendran passed away today in Chennai. He was 79. His first directorial Mullum Malarum (1978) was an instant hit that had impact beyond the box office. Read more about the filmmaker here.
Read: 'Mullum Malarum' Director J Mahendran Passes Away At 79
Also Read: J Mahendran: The Director Who Made Movies that Moved Men to Pause and Ponder
The trailer of rom-com De De Pyaar De is out. Produced by Luv Films and T-Series the film will release on May 17. The film also features #MeToo accused actor Alok Nath and lead actor Ajay Devgn said that the film was shot before accusations were made public.
Read: Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
Also Read: Ajay Devgn Defends Alok Nath, Says 'De De Pyaar De' Was Shot Before #MeToo Accusations
A video of Urvashi Rautela being allegedly "inappropriately" touched by producer Boney Kapoor was generated from the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada's son Aksshay. The video went viral on the Internet and many slammed the producer for his alleged actions. Later, Urvashi came forward in defence of Boney and rubbished the news.
Read: Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
During a photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar UK's May issue, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner revealed why she was okay with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, having a bigger paycheck for the eighth and final season of the popular series.
Read: Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Reveals Kit Harington was Paid More Than Her for Final Season
Also Read: Sophie Turner Metamorphoses into Fantasy Warrior as She is Surrounded by Magical Creatures
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In another news, one of the most prominent faces of Tamil cinema, director J Mahendran breathed his last on Tuesday morning at his residence in Chennai. He was 79. Last week, he was hospitalised after brief illness. His son and filmmaker John Mahendran shared the news on Twitter today saying, “Director Mahendran passed away this morning.”
Ajay Devgn celebrated his 50th birth anniversary today and the makers of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De released the trailer to the romantic comedy, marking the occasion. De De Pyaar De features Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Javed Jaffery in other pivotal roles. Also, a video of producer Boney Kapoor reportedly touching actress Urvashi Rautela "inappropriately" did rounds on the internet. The Great Grand Masti actress later took to Twitter to slam the reportage, calling it disrespectful.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
OK! magazine made headlines last week for its cover story that claimed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in December last year, are heading for a divorce within 117 days of their wedding. Reportedly, Priyanka will let loose her legal team on this news-manufacturing tabloid.
Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Sue US-Based Magazine Over Divorce Cover Story: Report
Veteran filmmaker J mahendran passed away today in Chennai. He was 79. His first directorial Mullum Malarum (1978) was an instant hit that had impact beyond the box office. Read more about the filmmaker here.
Read: 'Mullum Malarum' Director J Mahendran Passes Away At 79
Also Read: J Mahendran: The Director Who Made Movies that Moved Men to Pause and Ponder
The trailer of rom-com De De Pyaar De is out. Produced by Luv Films and T-Series the film will release on May 17. The film also features #MeToo accused actor Alok Nath and lead actor Ajay Devgn said that the film was shot before accusations were made public.
Read: Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
Also Read: Ajay Devgn Defends Alok Nath, Says 'De De Pyaar De' Was Shot Before #MeToo Accusations
A video of Urvashi Rautela being allegedly "inappropriately" touched by producer Boney Kapoor was generated from the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada's son Aksshay. The video went viral on the Internet and many slammed the producer for his alleged actions. Later, Urvashi came forward in defence of Boney and rubbished the news.
Read: Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
During a photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar UK's May issue, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner revealed why she was okay with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, having a bigger paycheck for the eighth and final season of the popular series.
Read: Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Reveals Kit Harington was Paid More Than Her for Final Season
Also Read: Sophie Turner Metamorphoses into Fantasy Warrior as She is Surrounded by Magical Creatures
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress
- Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- PUBG Teases New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More
- What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Facebook, Leading to a Crackdown
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results