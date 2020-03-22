Priyanka Chopra to Taimur Ali Khan, Celebrity Quarantine Pics Will Help You Sail Through Janata Curfew

In all cities in India on March 22, people chose to stay at home in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a Janata Curfew to check the spread of the coronavirus. Shops and eateries were closed and vehicles remained off the roads as people nationwide obeyed the call for staying at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrities had urged people in India to abide by Janata Curfew and had shared videos and messages encouraging the same. Meanwhile, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Twinkle Khanna and many others have shared their candid moments with families on social media amid the coronavirus outbreak that are very endearing to look at.
Alia Bhatt
Captioned: "Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody (sic)."
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka enjoys comforting time resting on the lap of Nick with their pet Gino, a German Shephard, by their side.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky's sun-kissed, casual selfie is motivating enough to get through janta curfew.
Tamiur Ali Khan
Taimur enjoys pottery with Saif as Kareena turns photographer.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena's candid sun-kissed selfie has to be a tough competitor for others.
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot urges fans to stay indoors with this closet mirror-fie.
Staying home is my super power ✌ and yours! Please everyone take care of yourself, your loved ones and us all. This situation should not be taken lightly. The sooner we all stay home and keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus the sooner we can go back to our lives without losing lives❤#WeAreOne
Deepika Padukone
Deepika's selfcare session is a must do while you stay at home.
Kriti and Nupur Sanon
Kriti and Nupur are sisterhood goals in this video.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka is spending quarantine time with Virat, but her latest solo selfie is too cute.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi is giving time to her hobby of painting while staying at home.
