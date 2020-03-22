Priyanka Chopra to Taimur Ali Khan, Celebrity Quarantine Pics Will Help You Sail Through Janata Curfew

In all cities in India on March 22, people chose to stay at home in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a Janata Curfew to check the spread of the coronavirus. Shops and eateries were closed and vehicles remained off the roads as people nationwide obeyed the call for staying at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities had urged people in India to abide by Janata Curfew and had shared videos and messages encouraging the same. Meanwhile, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Twinkle Khanna and many others have shared their candid moments with families on social media amid the coronavirus outbreak that are very endearing to look at.

Alia Bhatt

Captioned: "Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka enjoys comforting time resting on the lap of Nick with their pet Gino, a German Shephard, by their side.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky's sun-kissed, casual selfie is motivating enough to get through janta curfew.

Tamiur Ali Khan

Taimur enjoys pottery with Saif as Kareena turns photographer.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's candid sun-kissed selfie has to be a tough competitor for others.

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot urges fans to stay indoors with this closet mirror-fie.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika's selfcare session is a must do while you stay at home.

Kriti and Nupur Sanon

Kriti and Nupur are sisterhood goals in this video.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is spending quarantine time with Virat, but her latest solo selfie is too cute.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is giving time to her hobby of painting while staying at home.

(With inputs from PTI)







