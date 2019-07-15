Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Tops Hollywood Reporter’s Global Social Media Climbers Chart, Beats Dwayne Johnson

For the third time in four weeks, Priyanka came back to the top position on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart Social Media Climbers.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Tops Hollywood Reporter's Global Social Media Climbers Chart, Beats Dwayne Johnson
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
From photos of her vogue red carpet appearances to her candid holiday pictures with husband Nick Jonas to her empowering post for the underprivileged, Priyanka Chopra has got her social media game right. Every time the actress takes to social media to give a sneak peek into her life, it becomes quite a buzz on the Internet.

For the third time in four weeks, Priyanka came back to the top position on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart Social Media Climbers, rising from the second position to being the number one. This is her twelfth non consecutive week at the top of the chart.

The actress replaced the previous champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who now stands at the number six spot. The publication reports that the Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. "The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers," the report read.

Priyanka's win mostly comes from her July 7 post. In the post, the actress can be seen posing beside a pool in a white swimsuit. The post, which has been liked close to three million times, is clicked by her husband Nick. "Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol," wrote the actress along with the photo.

Bette Midler stands at the second position her tweet slamming US president Donald Trump. “Who in God’s name is writing this crap for this washed-up psycho??” she’d written, and earned herself over 150,000 likes.

