Priyanka Chopra Travels to Germany for 'Matrix 4' Shoot? See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared some lovely pictures on social media as she took her pet pooch Diana out for a stroll in Germany. Priyanka was seen decked in an all-white ensemble and wore a breathing mask amid coronavirus spread.

However, Priyanka's pic from Germany has raised curiosity as The Matrix 4, her upcoming Hollywood project, is currently filming in Berlin city. Priyanka's travel to Germany has also fueled speculation that she may join the Matrix 4 crew for filming her portions in the upcoming sci-fi film, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

After being delayed due to current coronavirus spread, The Matrix 4 reportedly resumed production in late June. At the time, pictures of Keanu and girlfriend Alexandra Grant surfaced, showing them hanging out on the set of The Matrix 4 in Berlin. Co-stars Carrie-Anne and Neil Patrick Harris were also seen around the set.

Keanu hasn’t played Neo since The Matrix Revolutions back in 2003. His career has changed and grown a lot since then, but he still seems grateful for being a part of The Matrix 4 and said that Lana Wachowski has written a “beautiful script.” Unfortunately, there's no telling what that script might contain, reported a website.

Fortunately for The Matrix fans, they won’t have to wait too long to see the upcoming sequel. Originally, it was scheduled to hit theaters in April 2022 but has been moved up to December 22, 2021.