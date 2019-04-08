Watch: Priyanka Chopra Trips and Almost Falls, But Nick Jonas Comes to Her Rescue

Priyanka Chopra recently attended her very first Jonas Brothers concert. She also starred in their music video for Sucker alongside Kevin Jonas's wife, Danielle, and Joe Jonas' fiancee, Sophie Turner. Ever since the video released, the actress has been sharing constant updates via Instagram about it.Priyanka also revealed that she had never been to a Jonas Brothers concert before—something which she has now rectified. Sharing a photo with her brother-in-laws and husband a few days ago, she wrote on Instagram, "My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family"Now, there is this super adorable video, which has now gone viral, that shows Priyanka erupt into laughter after tripping and almost falling. The video appears to be taken from the backstage of a concert.In the clip, Nick and Priyanka are seen keeping to their routine of walking hand in hand on a stairway. While Priyanka, dressed in black, was busy waving to fans, happy to see the couple, she tripped. But Nick was by her side in her "oops" moment. She held on to his arm and regained her balance, with a huge smile on her face, followed by a laugh.It is one of those moments that has made Nick and Priyanka one of the most watched out among the celebrity couples on social media.Their wedding in Jodhpur last December drew widespread global media attention.