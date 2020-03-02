Priyanka Chopra Turns Cowgirl for Nick Jonas as They Go Horse Riding Together, See Pics

After giving some major relationship goals, celebrity couple -- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on their 'horses' to give their fans some vacay goals too. Making the most of their Sunday, the couple took a California beach tour on horsebacks.

The American pop singer took to social media to share a series of pictures from their vacation. In the photos, with their cowboy hats on, Nick is seen taking the lead on his white horse as Priyanka happily follows him on her chestnut coloured horse. In another one, the two are seen sharing a hearty laugh with each other, while in the third, Nick is seen turning back to look at his actress wife.

"Sunday," wrote Nick in the caption of the post. Priyanka soon reacted to the photos by dropping a heart emoji in the comment section.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, this is usual for Nick and Priyanka as the couple, who tied the knot in 2018 usually keep sharing glimpses of their romantic lives on social media, often creating fan frenzy.

Recently, Nick made his debut on The Voice season 18, serving as the coach on the singing reality show along with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Treating the couple's fan, Nick had shared the glimpse of the first episode on his Instagram story watching it with his wife Priyanka Chopra. In the video, an excited Priyanka was seen breaking into a little cheer dance on Nick's feat.

On the work front, Priyanka, who recently became the second Indian celebrity to cross 50 million followers on Instagram, will next be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix’s The White Tiger. She also has Robert Rodriguez’s film We Can Be Heroes and Maa Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty. The actor last appeared on screen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the film The Sky is Pink and will also co-host an Amazon Prime Series with husband Nick Jonas.

