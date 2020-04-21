Priyanka Chopra Turns 'Desi Girl' With This Traditional Scalp Treatment Routine

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas might have moved overseas for a while now but the miles haven’t affected her inner Indian.

Amid quarantine, PeeCee has been sharing some essential and effective advices with her fans across the globe via social media. Recently, Priyanka shared a video where she gave a sneak peek of her personal favourite hack of treating scalp that has won her many hearts from the homeland, again.

“A few years ago I shared some DIY beauty hacks with @voguemagazine. Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual,”reads her caption.

In her clip, the Quantico star revealed that her luscious locks’ secret is courtesy of simple kitchen ingredients. Her DIY includes curd, a spoon of honey and an egg.

Instagrammers were pleasantly surprised that the access to all things extravagant hasn’t taken away Priyanka’s instincts of finding resources at her home pantry.

Priyanka’s close friend and Television presenter, VJ Anusha commented on the post saying,” Gorgeous(heart emoji).”

To express gratitude towards the COVID-19 fighting bravehearts, Priyanka participated in the ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert. The virtual concert witnessed renditions from the likes of Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John, John Legend, The Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion among others.

