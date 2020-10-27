Priyanka Chopra Turns Golfer, Strikes Impressive Shot While Filming Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4 in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Berlin for professional commitments, took time out of her busy schedule to practice golf “in between the shots.” The 38-year-old actress shared a short clip of herself on Instagram, striking an impressive shot.

In the video, the Baywatch actress can be seen dressed in all-black casuals. She can be seen wearing a black mask and a pair of white shoes. The actress captioned the video: "In between 'shots'." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #PracticeMakesPerfect and also thanked her Golf coach. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

The actress is reportedly in Berlin to shoot for her upcoming film Matrix 4 along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Neil Patrick Harris. In June, TMZ had reported that Matrix 4 resumed filming in Berlin. Matrix 4 had shut down production for a time due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in June, photos from TMZ surfaced, showing Keanu, Carrie-Anne, and Neil in Berlin on the set of The Matrix 4.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently opened up on what she learned about husband Nick Jonas while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. “He’s great and we would have never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine. It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together,” she continued. “We moved into our new house. We had time to do that together and incubate, which was great," Priyanka told Today.