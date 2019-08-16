Priyanka Chopra Turns Minnie Mouse at Disney World, Rangoli Chandel Hits Out at Taapsee Again

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never cease to impress the paparazzi and their fans every time they step out together and their recent date to Disney World was was no exception. For the outing, Priyanka opted for a black crop top, an open white button-up blouse and black biker shorts. She even wore Mickey Mouse-colored red, black, and white sneakers. She topped the look with a red polka dot Minnie Mouse bow.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Turns Minnie Mouse for Play Date with Nick Jonas at Disney World

While Taapsee Pannu was busy promoting her film Mission Mangal, her feud with Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel also took centre stage. Reporters constantly goaded Taapsee with questions about Kangana. Taapsee showed great composure in her response to questions around Kangana but her recent remarks have brushed Rangoli the wrong way, who took to social media on Thursday to blast the former one more time.

Read: Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut: For What We Should Praise You?

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal are coming together for the first time to star as passionate lovers in a romantic song by Arijit Singh. Titled Pachtaoge, the Bhushan Kumar-produced music video has been shot in Shimla in June.

Read: Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi to Show Off Their Crackling Chemistry in Arijit Singh's Romantic Song

While writers of the hit Netflix series Sacred Games may have upped the ante with the latest outing, which released on August 15, fans also searched for new ways to convey their point and feelings across about the second season. A flurry of memes emerged online after the Sacred Games 2 premiered and some watchers instantly drew comparisons between the two seasons.

Read: These Sacred Games 1 Vs Sacred Games 2 Memes Are as Confusing For Some as the Latest Season

Men are from Mars and women are from Venus, the popular adage goes. But Mission Mangal upends that idea with the story of a space mission to Mars propelled predominantly by female energy. Helmed by first-time director Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is helped along by the star power of Akshay Kumar, but it is elevated by smart filmmaking, and a clutch of winning performances led by the excellent Vidya Balan.

Read our review here: Mission Mangal Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Deliver An Entertaining Account of a Complicated Mission

Quentin Tarantino's new film Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is many things at once: it's stylish, nostalgia-soaked, frequently indulgent, and for a good part frustratingly inert. Yet it's endlessly fascinating. The film is both a love letter to Hollywood’s golden age, and also a daring blend of fact and fiction.

Read: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Movie Review: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Are in Top Form

