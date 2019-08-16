Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Turns Minnie Mouse for Play Date with Nick Jonas at Disney World

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Disney World in Orlando, Florida. See pics here.

Updated:August 16, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Turns Minnie Mouse for Play Date with Nick Jonas at Disney World
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (1), courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never cease to impress the paparazzi and their fans every time they step out together and their recent date to Disney World was was no exception. Priyanka and Nick were photographed enjoying some fun times and rides at the theme park in Orlando, Florida. Nick, alongside the Jonas Brothers, is touring the US for their Happiness Begins concert series and the couple took some time out to go to Disney World there.

For the outing, Priyanka opted for a black crop top, an open white button-up blouse and black biker shorts. She even wore Mickey Mouse-colored red, black, and white sneakers. She topped the look with a red polka dot Minnie Mouse bow.

Nick too complimented his wife by wearing athleisure. He wore a blue t-shirt with grey sweats and white sneakers alongside her. Both wore sunglasses.

See their pics from Disney World here:

Beautiful Priyanka Chopra was spotted with her husband Nick Jonas in Disney Land , few days ago 😍💖 . . . . Her gentle style 😩❤😭 She looks really nice and innocent 💚🍃 . . . . . الجمـيله بريانـكا تـشوبرا رصـدت مع زوجها نـيك جونـاس في عالـم ديزنـي ، قبل ايام قليله 😍💖 . . . . ستايلها كيوووووت 😩❤😭 طالعه كثيير لطيفة و بريئه 💚🍃 . . . . . . . . . . . . . #priyankachopra #nickjonas #disneyland #picoftheday #followme #np #prick #nickyanka #queenpri #queenofbollywood #bollywood #pc #pcj #pcmaniacs #priyankachoprajonas #بوليود #بوليوود #amazing #instadaily #follow4follow #couplegoals #couple #shakira #dualipa #بريانكا_تشوبرا_جوناس #followback #بريانكا_تشوبرا #نيك_جوناس #miami #florida

Not just Nick, even Joe and Kevin Jonas' wives--Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas-- are also accompanying their respective husbands on the Happiness Begins tour. In an exclusive interaction with Entertainment Tonight prior to their first tour stop, Jonas Brothers opened up about having their wives on the tour. "It's an army," Kevin had said.

#wivesontour @daniellejonas @sophiet

