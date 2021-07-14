Priyanka Chopra Turns Photographer as Parineeti Chopra Gets Her Pfizer Shot in London

Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday shared photos post her vaccination. The actress is currently in London with cousin Priyanka Chopra, who turned photographer for her as the symptoms set in after getting the shot. “Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit. @priyankachopra . #Pfizer #London," Parineeti shared alongwith the photos. Although she got the shot on her left arm, it looked on her right arm in the selfie. The actress later clarified, “P.S. To all those extra smart people in the comments …. selfies get inverted. LEFT ARM it is."

The first two photos show the actress putting up a brave face, while in the third it clearly shows she is affected by the onset of symptoms. The third photo shows her resting with a hot water bag to ease her pain, while Priyanka’s dog Diana keeps her company.

Parineeti was vacationing in Austria recently and was sharing photos of her time there. Last week, she shared a picture from where she could be seen posing right in the middle of a forest. The picture captured the 32-year-old actress standing against a lush green backdrop of trees. Parineeti wrote, “OK I’m posing here, but I was shit scared. It was so quiet and empty in these woods, I could hear my heart beat loudly."

The actress was last seen in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She also starred in Netflix’s film The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic that released in March.

