Priyanka Chopra Tweaks Kareena Kapoor’s 'PHAT' Dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Priyanka Chopra, during her latest appearance on a talk show, gave a surprising twist to an iconic dialogue of Kareena Kapoor. Priyanka was a guest on friend and talk-show host Lilly Singh's A Little Late With Lilly Singh show recently.

In a fun segment known as Hot Celebs/Cold Reads, Lilly asked the actress to use the line, (Pretty, hot, and tempting) dialogue from the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in different styles. In the first situation, Priyanka was asked to say the dialogue as though she was at a wine tasting. Another situation given to the actress was to deliver the line while she's training her dog. Priyanka, took up both the scenarios sportingly and gave a performance, which left Lilly impressed.

While introducing herself as an actress at auditions, Priyanka missed out adding Jonas. Lilly pointed out to which an embarrassed Priyanka explained that she has been using her maiden name at work for several years. The second time, she mentioned her full name.

A snippet of Priyanka's unique twist to Kareena’s iconic dialogue was shared by A Little Late With Lilly Singh Twitter handle.

Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming spy series, Citadel, in London. Earlier, she wrapped up shooting for Keanu Reeves led The Matrix 4 and Text For You co-starring Sam Heughan. During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, the actress revealed that she is working on a Bollywood film which arrives next year.

Her memoir, Unfinished, released earlier this year and within days of its official launch featured in the New York Times’ best-sellers list. Priyanka also stepped into a new venture recently as a restaurateur. She opened her first eatery in New York City named 'Sona' which opened on March 26, 2021.