Priyanka Chopra Tweets to Confirm Her Memoir is Ready in Print

Priyanka Chopra officially confirmed that her memoir is ready, late on Monday night. Titled Unfinished, it is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the 38-year-old actor, to be published by Penguin Random House India.

"Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon! @penguinrandom," tweeted the actress on her official handle, @priyankachopra.

In an earlier tweet, Priyanka had spoken about how she was excited to share her memoir with her fans, and how the work was a result of introspection and reflection into her life. The actress had said the book comes from an extremely personal, introspective space.

"Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life," she wrote in a tweet on August 11.

The actor's future projects include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's satirical novel The White Tiger, Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes, thriller series Citadel and much-anticipated Matrix 4.

Priyanka also has a production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, under which she produces global TV and film content.