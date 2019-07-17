Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Urges Fans to Contribute for Assam Flood Victims

Priyanka Chopra, Hima Das and others pledged their support to the victims of Assam floods.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Urges Fans to Contribute for Assam Flood Victims
Image of Priyanka Chopra, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra has tweeted and urged fans to come out in numbers and support the victims of Assam flood tragedy. Continuing in her effort to call out people for humanitarian causes, Priyanka wrote on social media on Wednesday, "Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India. It’s heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected."

She also mentioned a couple of support websites that are collecting funds for the cause. In her message, she also expressed condolences for those affected by heavy rainfall during the week. Priyanka added in her message, "Please donate at https://cm.assam.gov.in/relieffund.php and https://donate.oxfamindia.org/assam-floods-2018 … (sic)"

As per reports, more than 45 lakh people have been affected in 4,620 villages, with 1,01,085 people taking refuge in 226 relief camps. As many as 562 distribution centres have been set up to provide relief to the affected.

Earlier on Tuesday, two persons died in landslides triggered by heavy rains, raising the death toll to 17, officials said.

The Centre has released Rs 251.55 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund. State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "prompt release" of the funds.

Sprinter Hima Das also suggested she has donated half of her month's salary to Assam's flood relief.

"Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So I would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation (sic)," Hima tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram