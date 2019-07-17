Priyanka Chopra Urges Fans to Contribute for Assam Flood Victims

Priyanka Chopra has tweeted and urged fans to come out in numbers and support the victims of Assam flood tragedy. Continuing in her effort to call out people for humanitarian causes, Priyanka wrote on social media on Wednesday, "Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India. It’s heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected."

She also mentioned a couple of support websites that are collecting funds for the cause. In her message, she also expressed condolences for those affected by heavy rainfall during the week. Priyanka added in her message, "Please donate at https://cm.assam.gov.in/relieffund.php and https://donate.oxfamindia.org/assam-floods-2018 … (sic)"

Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India. It’s heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected. Please donate at https://t.co/d5dow5OuLG and https://t.co/GNytaEqF0r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 17, 2019

As per reports, more than 45 lakh people have been affected in 4,620 villages, with 1,01,085 people taking refuge in 226 relief camps. As many as 562 distribution centres have been set up to provide relief to the affected.

Earlier on Tuesday, two persons died in landslides triggered by heavy rains, raising the death toll to 17, officials said.

The Centre has released Rs 251.55 crore to the State Disaster Response Fund. State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "prompt release" of the funds.

I thank Hon PM Sri @narendramodi and HM Sri @AmitShah for prompt release of ₹251.55 cr grants-in-aid to #Assam towards central share of SDRF for 2019-20.This shall immensely help in relief operations and mitigating sufferings of people affected by #AssamFloods.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/SqsIZg79WZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2019

Sprinter Hima Das also suggested she has donated half of her month's salary to Assam's flood relief.

"Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So I would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation (sic)," Hima tweeted.

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

