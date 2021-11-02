Priyanka Chopra Urges People to Get Vaccinated as She Gets Her Covid Booster Shot, See Pic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra urged her fans and followers to get vaccinated as the actress received her Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. She took to her Instagram Story section to share a picture of her post the jab where she can be seen showing her side profile to the camera. She pulled down her jacket from the shoulder to show her band-aid stuck arm. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Booster shot: Done! Get vaccinated!!"

The booster shot is generally given 6 months after the second dose of the vaccine.

During a time when the country was hit by the second wave of the pandemic, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop-star Nick Jonas started a fundraiser called Together For India, to help the country fight the Covid-19 crisis. At the beginning of the fundraiser in April 2021, the target was to raise USD 1 million. However, the stars raised more than their targeted amount.

Recently, she took to Instagram to congratulate Nick as he and his brothers wrapped up their Remember This tour with a full house at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre, which is known as one of the best live music venues in America. She shared a selfie with her singer husband and a separate photo of the Jonas Brothers- Nick, Joe and Kevin and congratulated them on their success. Her caption read, “So proud of you @nickjonas ❤️❤️ The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour! @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty. On the other hand, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming film Matrix 4 and has wrapped up the shooting of Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

