Priyanka Chopra Urges US Administration to Share Coronavirus Vaccine with India
Priyanka Chopra Urges US Administration to Share Coronavirus Vaccine with India

Priyanka Chopra has appealed to the POTUS via social media to share AstraZeneca Covid vaccines with India, which is reeling under the second wave of the virus spread.

Priyanka wrote on social media, “My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive (sic)."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has assured assistance to India in its fight against the pandemic. The urgent help announced by the White House ranged from oxygen supplies to raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines to critical life-saving drugs to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Only recently, Priyanka urged all to stay at home and get vaccinated. Her message came at a time when India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point," wrote Priyanka, in a post she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

She is currently shooting for Amazon Studios project Citadel in the UK.

first published:April 27, 2021, 07:32 IST