Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli Are the Only Indians in Instagram Rich List 2019

Hopper HQ, a UK based social media management and marketing solutions service company, has released a list of celebrities, ranking them from various categories such as entertainment, beauty, lifestyle, sports, fashion and travel, based on how much they charge per every sponsored post they put up on Instagram.

The list of richest celebs on Instagram was topped by Kylie Jenner, who charges a whopping USD 1.26 million (Rs 8.73 crore) per post, followed by Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez at USD 996,000 (Rs 6.87 crores), USD 975,000 (Rs 6.72 crores), USD 910,000 (Rs 6.28 crores) and USD 886,000 (Rs 6.11 crores) respectively.

The 'Rich List' has just two Indian celebrities--Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli, who as per the company charge USD 271,000 (Rs 1.87 crores) and USD 196,000 (Rs 1.35 crores) respectively for one sponsored post on their individual profiles on the photo-video sharing app.

The list released by Hopper HQ is dominated by women from various fields. Apart from Portuguese footballer Ronaldo, the top five spots are occupied by women, followed by Beyonce Knowles and Taylor Swift at seventh and eighth spots respectively.

In India, Chopra's posts cost more than Kohli's by a substantial margin and once you look at the list, the rest of Asia showss a similar trend. Out of the top Asians making the most money from their sponsored posts on Instagram, only three influencers are men, reports thequint.com.

