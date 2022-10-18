Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya, Talks About Climate Crisis Affecting Millions In Africa; Watch Video

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been associated with UNICEF for a long time. She was appointed a UNICEF National Ambassador, explicitly tasked with promoting child rights and adolescence, in 2010. The actress had travelled to Ethiopia to meet refugee children who have fled their countries due to conflict and humanitarian crises in 2019. And now, the actress is in Kenya on a humanitarian mission. On Monday, the actress shared a video on social media as she speaks about the climate crisis and how it’s affecting millions, especially in Africa.

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, Priyanka is seen talking about how the crisis is affecting Kenya and all parts of Africa. She starts the video as she says, “I’m very uneasy today. My mind is in a million places at one time and I’m really feeling on the edge, and it’s been this way since I boarded my flight from LA. I’m in Kenya with UNICEF to see first-hand the severe crisis that is unfolding. And as a new mother, it hits differently. I know it’s going to be tough, but I want to take you on this journey with me.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Following this, a news report talking about drought affecting over 26 million people in Africa in October is shown. Next, another article about the threat of starvation to Million in Africa is played.

In the caption of this heartbreaking video, Priyanka talked further about the climate crisis in Africa and how people can help those suffering from it.

“Children are starving to death and millions are on the brink of starvation. This is the face of the climate crisis, and here in Kenya it’s happening right now. But, there is hope and there are solutions. Over the next few days I’ll be showing @unicef’s immense efforts happening on the ground to save lives. BUT in order to reverse this unprecedented crisis, money is desperately needed to ensure the good work continues,” she wrote.

“Please click the link in my bio and donate. In the words of Licbeg Kisika, a teacher I met today who is struggling to fund the school he runs in Sopel village with UNICEF, “What you think is small, is the small that I don’t have,” she added.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier in 2019, Talking about her mission in Ethiopia, Priyanka had said, “I am in Ethiopia for a specific reason. I want to highlight Unicef’s education programme when it comes to children and youth in the country. There is a huge barrier when it comes to access to education for children, especially because there are so many dropouts in school which begin as soon as kids start school. The primary education goes from std1 to std 8 and secondary education is after that. We see dropouts of children even from Std 1.”

She also shared multiple clips as she spent time with school children playing in playgrounds and dancing with them.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here