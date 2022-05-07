Priyanka Chopra Visits the Dentist Shares Pic Asking Fans to Guess What She’s Thinking

Priyanka Chopra Jonas always keeps fans updated with her life. Be it sharing pictures from her car, or selfies from the work trips, fans get to see what Priyanka is up to. Now, the actress shared a picture from her visit to the dentist.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka could be seen wearing a protective mask covering her nose and her eyes while she is undergoing the dental treatment in Los Angeles. She has her eyes furrowed and she asked her fans to guess what is on her mind and what she might be thinking. See the picture here:

Well, we think that she’ll be out in a better state than she went into, but it is pretty evident that she is not a fan of undergoing dental procedures. In fact, in 2018, she had visited the dentist and had written, “Aaarrggghhh! I hate dental work!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents this year as they welcomed their first child, via surrogacy. It has been reported that they welcomed a baby girl, and that they have named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, paying tribute to both their mothers. The couple recently gave the Mer Gala a miss.

Priyanka, who will turn 40 in July this year, called 2022 a life changing year in one of her recent interviews. She revealed, “This has been a really life-changing year for me. It’s the next decade of my life. I don’t know what we’re going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other’s birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in.”

The actress will reportedly fly down to India in September to work on her next Bollywood project- Jee Le Zaraa. She will be sharing screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for this one. She also has the Amazon Prime series, Citadel and It’s All Coming Back to Me in her kitty.

