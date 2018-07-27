English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms Priyanka Chopra's Exit From Bharat, Hints At Wedding With Nick Jonas In This Tweet
Bharat began on last Sunday with Khan who essays the role of a motorcycle stuntman. The film also features Disha Patani as a trapeze artiste.
Image: Getty images
Priyanka Chopra has decided to walk out of Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat. And if sources are to be believed, it is because she has won a bigger project. However, another entertainment website claims she opted out of the film because of her wedding to rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas.
Director Ali Abbas Zafar too took to social media to clarify that Chopra - who was making her Bollywood comeback with Bharat- is now not associated with the film.
The director's cryptic tweet hints at a 'very very special' reason due to which Chopra had to walk out.
"Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍," Zafar's tweet read.
As a Mumbai Mirror report suggests, Chopra shared the news with the film’s team on Thursday.
Reportedly, Chopra had to begin shooting Bharat in mid-August after completing her 10-day-long schedule for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The film revolves around the real life story of Ayesha Chaudhary.
Bharat began on last Sunday with Khan who essays the role of a motorcycle stuntman. The film also features Disha Patani as a trapeze artiste.
This was followed by a song shoot (featuring Khan and Patani) that started on Thursday with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.
Ali Abbas Zafar had referred to his period-drama Bharat as Priyanka’s 'homecoming' to Bollywood. “Bharat is Priyanka’s homecoming to Bollywood after having proved herself as a performer in a global TV show, Quantico, and in Hollywood. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artiste globally today and a perfect fit for the film as she brings to the table her incredible talent and international appeal,” Zafar was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.
Khan and Chopra have shared the screen space together in a couple of projects earlier which included Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Salaam-e-Ishq (2007).
Director Ali Abbas Zafar too took to social media to clarify that Chopra - who was making her Bollywood comeback with Bharat- is now not associated with the film.
The director's cryptic tweet hints at a 'very very special' reason due to which Chopra had to walk out.
"Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍," Zafar's tweet read.
Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) 27 July 2018
As a Mumbai Mirror report suggests, Chopra shared the news with the film's team on Thursday.
Reportedly, Chopra had to begin shooting Bharat in mid-August after completing her 10-day-long schedule for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film revolves around the real life story of Ayesha Chaudhary.
Bharat began on last Sunday with Khan who essays the role of a motorcycle stuntman. The film also features Disha Patani as a trapeze artiste.
This was followed by a song shoot (featuring Khan and Patani) that started on Thursday with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.
Ali Abbas Zafar had referred to his period-drama Bharat as Priyanka's 'homecoming' to Bollywood. "Bharat is Priyanka's homecoming to Bollywood after having proved herself as a performer in a global TV show, Quantico, and in Hollywood. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artiste globally today and a perfect fit for the film as she brings to the table her incredible talent and international appeal," Zafar was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.
Khan and Chopra have shared the screen space together in a couple of projects earlier which included Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Salaam-e-Ishq (2007).
