Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Wants to Tell Future Children About Her and Nick Jonas' Love Story at Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas made their first public appearance together at the MET Gala red carpet in 2017. The duo got engaged and married a year later.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Wants to Tell Future Children About Her and Nick Jonas' Love Story at Met Gala
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Loading...
The year was 2017 when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala red carpet. Love blossomed fast between Chopra, 36 and Jonas, 26, and soon the two got engaged and were married a year later.

Expressing nostalgia for herself and the world over the time the actress first met her husband, PeeCee shared a set of photos of her and Jonas from the Met Gala event on her Instagram stories on Sunday. The images were overlaid with the text that read, "The story I'll definitely tell our future kids… How I MET your father," adding several heart-shaped emojis.

The quote is a nod to How I Met Your Mother, a CBS show that follows the protagonist Ted Mosby narrating his love story to his two kids.

i1

i2

The photos from the 2017 ball are said to confirm that Chopra and Jonas had sparks flying between them. Earlier, when the Isn't it Romantic actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, she had dodged romantic speculations by saying, "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun."

A year later, in July 2018, the pair got engaged to each other. Subsequently, they tied the knot in December with an extravagant wedding celebration in Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was followed by two lavish receptions in Mumbai, which were attended by the who's who of the entertainment and showbiz universe. The pair will also be attending the Met Gala event in 2019 together, where they are co-chairs as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram