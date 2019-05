Priyanka Chopra Wants to Tell Future Children About Her and Nick Jonas' Love Story at Met Gala

The year was 2017 when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala red carpet. Love blossomed fast between Chopra, 36 and Jonas, 26, and soon the two got engaged and were married a year later.Expressing nostalgia for herself and the world over the time the actress first met her husband, PeeCee shared a set of photos of her and Jonas from the Met Gala event on her Instagram stories on Sunday. The images were overlaid with the text that read, "The story I'll definitely tell our future kids… How I MET your father," adding several heart-shaped emojis.The quote is a nod to How I Met Your Mother, a CBS show that follows the protagonist Ted Mosby narrating his love story to his two kids.The photos from the 2017 ball are said to confirm that Chopra and Jonas had sparks flying between them. Earlier, when the Isn't it Romantic actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, she had dodged romantic speculations by saying, "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun."A year later, in July 2018, the pair got engaged to each other. Subsequently, they tied the knot in December with an extravagant wedding celebration in Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was followed by two lavish receptions in Mumbai, which were attended by the who's who of the entertainment and showbiz universe. The pair will also be attending the Met Gala event in 2019 together, where they are co-chairs as well.Follow @News18Movies for more