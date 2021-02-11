Priyanka Chopra was Found in a Pool of Blood by Nick Jonas During Their Wedding Festivities

The whole world was going crazy after watching the beautiful pictures shared from the functions of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in December 2018. From gorgeous outfits to the grand wedding ceremony, everything was just perfect for the duo. But amidst all those wonderful and happy moments there was a time when Nick found his bride to bein a pool of blood. Explaining the incident in her memoir 'Unfinished' which released on February 9, PC wrote how in sheer excitement of her big day, she danced her way to the shower and stepped on a sharp, two-inch piece of wood on the morning of November 30, 2018.

PC said that it was in the palatial bathroom that her dance moves came to an abrupt halt as she stepped down hard on a sharp two-inch piece of wood sticking up out of the beautiful old plank floor. It was a small spike that drove straight into her heel and more or less buried itself there.

The actress further added that she was alone in her bathroom and was unable to make it to the door and sank to the floor. It was then she called out for her longtime assistant, Chanchal D Souza. Chanchal first saw Priyanka in a pool of blood and then PC asked her to get Nick, who was in another bathroom, taking a shower.

Priyanka recalled that Chanchal was screaming at that time and Nick was standing in a T-shirt with a towel wrapped around his waist. She said it could have been a comic scene had it not been that painful. The American singer quickly put on shorts and held Priyanka's foot steady while she doused it in perfume and then he pulled out the spear with a pair of tweezers.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Honouring each other's tradition, both the traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies were held for their marriage.

On the work front, the winner of Miss World in the year 2000 was recently seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel and will be next seen in Text For You with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and in Matrix 4 co-starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris.