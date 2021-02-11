Priyanka Chopra was Found in a Pool of Blood, Mira Rajput Shares Picture in Bikini

Sushmita Sen absolutely dotes on her family and her new photo on social media is proof. She posted a picture of herself with her mom Subhra Sen and her brother Rajeev Sen's wife Charu Asopa. The three ladies are seen all dressed up and posing prettily on the stairs of some outdoor location.

Both Sushmita and Charu donned shimmer dresses paired with knee-high black boots and looked gorgeous. The three of them have their backs towards each other. Sushmita captioned the post, "Maa & daughters!!! We got each other's back!!! @subhra51 @asopacharu & #yourstruly #family #love #belonging #shakti I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga (sic)."

Actress Hina Khan shared a racy picture on social media on Thursday and the plan, she says, is to distract her fans. "Let me distract you," she wrote as the caption, with a monochrome picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting fishnets paired with shorts, knee length boots and an overcoat.

The whole world was going crazy after watching the beautiful pictures shared from the functions of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in December 2018. From gorgeous outfits to the grand wedding ceremony, everything was just perfect for the duo. But amidst all those wonderful and happy moments there was a time when Nick found his bride to be in a pool of blood. Explaining the incident in her memoir 'Unfinished' which released on February 9, PC wrote how in sheer excitement of her big day, she danced her way to the shower and stepped on a sharp, two-inch piece of wood on the morning of November 30, 2018.

Mira Rajput, wife of famous Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, always leaves people amazed with her gorgeous looks and pictures shared on her Instagram account. She is very active on social media platforms and never misses any opportunity to mark her presence. Mira on Thursday, February 11, has shared a picture of herself in a maroon bikini paired with a shrug. The picture, within a few hours of being posted online, has gone viral. She is looking dazzling and has managed to attract the attention of her fans very easily.

Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of her youngest son AbRam wearing boxing gloves. In the caption to her sweet post, she dubbed him as Mike Tyson. Reacting to the picture, SRK wrote, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I???"

