Priyanka Chopra was on a 'Hiatus from Guys' Before She Got Serious with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is currently holding virtual tours for her upcoming memoir Unfinished. In the tell-all book, she will be giving glimpses of her life that are hitherto unknown.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Priyanka has opened up on meeting Nick Jonas and falling in love with him. The couple tied the knot in December 2018. Within two months of officially dating, they became engaged.

Priyanka said recalling her courtship, "I didn’t expect the proposal at that point... It was two months. I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. I relinquished control and I just went with it. We were just sporadically meeting for about two years. We were texting and stuff, and there may have been a part of me that wanted something serious."

She added, "But I was taking a hiatus from guys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically. But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were. One thing to know about my husband is that when he makes up his mind, he’ll get what he wants."

Priyanka's book Unfinished hits the shelves son February 9. On the woek front, her Netflix film The White Toger has just released. She is currently filming Citadel in London.